Trafficker who smuggled Iranian asylum seekers into Jersey avoids jail sentence

The asylum seekers, who were carrying counterfeit Swedish identity cards, were caught by Customs officers after arriving at Bonne Nuit in a small boat from the Normandy coast in March this year.

They were trying to use Jersey as a back door to gain access to the UK, States officials said.

Now it has emerged that 38-year-old Hassan Pashai from Tehran has been sentenced for his part in facilitating their entry into the Island.

Customs officers provided information to French colleagues, which led to Pashai’s arrest this spring.

He later appeared in the Tribunal Correctionnel de Cherbourg and was handed a 12-month suspended sentence and was also banned from France for seven years.

Iranian national Nasser Aghababaie, who lives in Goven, Brittany, also appeared in court charged in connection with housing the three Iranians before their trip to Jersey. The JEP understands that Aghababaie was given an absolute discharge.