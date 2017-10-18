Guernsey drug dealer's costly rabbit food mix-up

Drug users began harassing Linda Danga when they discovered that their stash was probably sourced from the local pet shop rather than the back streets of London or Amsterdam.

But shortly after turning up at the police station to report the threats, the 21-year-old was arrested for attempting to supply a class B drug. Her supplier, 25-year-old Ben Jackson, was also arrested.

During sentencing in Guernsey's Royal Court, judge Russell Finch said: 'We find the facts bizarre.'

The court heard that Danga bought seven grams of rabbit food from Jackson, believing it to be cannabis, for a total of £210.

She then sold it on – still believing it was the drug. A short time later her customers began making violent threats against Danga and her family.

Advocate Samuel Steel, representing Danga, said the phone call he received after his client had turned up at the police station was ‘different to anything I had received before or since’.

The advocate said Danga had gone to the station ‘without invitation or compunction’ and added: ‘Without her attending the police station we would not be here today.'

Jackson, of the parish of St Sampson’s, admitted offering to supply cannabis to another, while Danga, of St Peter Port, admitted attempting to supply the class B substance.

Both were sentenced to 180 hours of community service.