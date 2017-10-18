Diabetes: States provision for podiatrists and dieticians is ‘pitiful’

Dr Peter Bates, who is a consultant at the Diabetes Centre at Overdale, said that the Island’s diabetes unit had asked the Health Department to fund two extra dieticians and a podiatrist [foot specialist].

There are currently an estimated 4,450 Islanders living with diabetes and that number is predicted to increase dramatically – possibly reaching 8,000 – by 2030.

Dr Bates, who spoke out about the need for more weight-loss surgery in Jersey, said: ‘We can only do what we can with the resources we have.

‘We work with local GPs and Family Nursing & Home Care but differ from the UK in that they have developed facilities within the community to support people with diabetes.

‘The NHS provide free GP and practice-nurse appointments, community dieticians, podiatry, wound dressings and optician checks but in Jersey these things either don’t exist or must be paid for.

‘The number of specialist diabetes nurses at the Diabetes Centre has increased to help offset Jersey’s lack of practice nurses. However, this routine work leaves them too stretched to offer the intensive support needed for some modern specialist diabetes care. Even by NHS standards, States provision for dieticians and podiatrists remains pitiful.’

A pilot scheme is currently being run with two surgeries, Health Plus and Cleveland Clinic, which are providing diabetes check-ups in the practice jointly with Overdale staff. Dr Bates hopes this will reduce the need for some routine appointments at Overdale.

Meanwhile, the number of Islanders having limbs amputated as a complication of their diabetes has sharply increased to between two and three per year.

Dr Bates said that the increase was probably due to a number of factors but lack of resources was undoubtedly playing a large part.

He said: ‘A major problem is our lack of specialist podiatrists. The States fund no specialist preventative foot care and we no longer have the staff to see anybody who doesn’t already have a hole in their foot.’