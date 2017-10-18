Condor cancels crossing following forecasts of severe weather

The Guernsey to Jersey leg of Thursday's crossing from Poole to the Channel Islands will no longer go-ahead. Consequently the evening crossing from Jersey to Guernsey has also been cancelled.

The Condor Rapide service from Guernsey to St Malo via Jersey has been brought forward by one hour and 55 minutes.

Jersey Met is forecasting winds of up to gale-force eight around Jersey and severe gale-force nine mid-Channel on Thursday night as an area of low pressure moves across Britain.

Another powerful storm is expected to hit the British Isles on Saturday.

In a statement on its website, Condor said it is monitor forecasts for Friday and the weekend and will issue updates later.