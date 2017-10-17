Win for new police station at Construction Council awards

The ceremony, held at Hotel de France, celebrated the best new developments over the past 12 months and saw 11 prizes handed out across a range of categories.

Around 300 people attended the gala event on Saturday which marked the end of Construction Week, during which the council offered training seminars to their members, an update to the industry on the Future Hospital and attended the weekend’s Skills Show.

The new police station, which is located on Route du Fort, won the best project costing more than £5 million award.

Martin Holmes, chairman of the JCC, said: ‘The annual Jersey Construction Council Gala Awards evening is always an opportunity to celebrate success and excellence within the industry.’

‘A chance to reflect on the achievements from the past 12 months and also to consider further challenges that lie ahead for the industry over the next few years.

‘With the increasing workload from both the Andium and Future Hospital projects coming to the market-place we have to ensure we are ready for this increased workload and planning is being undertaken to give as many local organisations the chance to be involved as much as is practicably possible.’

The ceremony also featured a talk from former England cricketer and TV personality Phil Tufnell.