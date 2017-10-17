Advertising
WATCH: Chief Minister delivers emotional speech on child care
CHIEF Minister Ian Gorst appeared to stutter with emotion as he spoke about the need to protect children during a major child safeguarding conference this week.
During an opening speech at the Safeguarding Children in Our Care Conference, Senator Gorst told delegates about the need to give a voice to young people.
In a clearly emotional address, the Senator fell silent for several seconds while talking about the occasions when children want to talk about issues important to them.
The conference, at the Hotel de France, brought together child care experts from across Britain.
It was held months after the Jersey Independent Care Inquiry released its report into abuse at the Island's care institutions.
