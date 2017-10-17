WATCH: Chief Minister delivers emotional speech on child care

During an opening speech at the Safeguarding Children in Our Care Conference, Senator Gorst told delegates about the need to give a voice to young people.

In a clearly emotional address, the Senator fell silent for several seconds while talking about the occasions when children want to talk about issues important to them.

Jersey's Chief Minister @Ian_Gorst delivering an emotional speech at @JerseySPB Children's Conference: Children in our Care pic.twitter.com/tMbGcoJDjQ — Elaine Walker-Byrne (@LaineyByrne) October 17, 2017

The conference, at the Hotel de France, brought together child care experts from across Britain.

It was held months after the Jersey Independent Care Inquiry released its report into abuse at the Island's care institutions.