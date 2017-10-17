Minister ‘cynical’ to resist anti-odour sewage covers

Deputy Eddie Noel announced last week that he intends to appeal against the Planning Department’s insistence that the covers be included as part of a new £70 million plant at Bellozanne. The stipulation followed calls from residents for more to be done to tackle the odour it would create.

The minister said that the new plant, as planned, would reduce the odours in the area by 18 per cent and that the £4.1 million it would cost to build anti-odour covers could be better spent elsewhere, such as on health and education.

The matter will now be referred to a panel and an independent inspector before a final decision is made by Environment Minister Steve Luce.

A group which represents residents of the First Tower, Bellozanne and Mont à L’Abbé areas released a statement following Deputy Noel’s announcement calling his decision ‘cynical’.

First Tower Community Association chairman Ted Vibert said: ‘The decision to appeal this matter and bring in a UK inspector to try to overturn a decision which was based purely on whether or not to spend the estimated £4 million to cover the tanks was cynical and perverse.

‘The lives of residents of this area and at the top of Mont à L’Abbé have been blighted by persistent odours from the old sewerage plant for well over 40 years.

‘Things have improved since the incinerator, the household waste tip and the green waste plant were moved to La Collette. But there have been many times this year when the odours from the sewage plant have been bad.

‘The planned new plant will not be completed until 2022 and is expected to last for 50 years. By that time the population of Jersey could well have increased to over 140,000. Unless our habits change dramatically, that can only mean a lot more sewage coming into the Bellozanne plant. This can only increase the risk of more odours.’

Advertising

He added: ‘The Ministers statement that there would be better things on which they could spend £4 million pounds shows a contemptuous attitude towards the thousands of residents affected by the odour problem who live in this area.

‘I doubt that he would have made that statement if the sewage plant was in St Lawrence. As this is an issue about whether or not to spend an extra £4 million to do the job properly, that decision should be made by the States not some planning inspector from the UK.’

Steve Fisher, director of waste strategy, said that the interpretation of ‘what level of odour constitutes a nuisance’ differs between residents and the authorities. He added: ‘Only around ten per cent of tanks are covered in the UK and only in highly urbanised areas. Bellozanne does not fall under that category.

‘There was a lot of work done in 2006 and again in 2015 to tackle the smell at Bellozanne and the latest figure of an expected 18 per cent reduction in odour is on top of the previous improvements.’

The current plant at Bellozanne was built in 1959 and has been described by the States as ‘struggling to meet modern standards’.

The new plant will form part of a wider strategy for handling waste water. It is planned for work on the plant to commence in 2018, concluding in 2022.