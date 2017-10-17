Man attacked woman in underground car park

Fernando Miguel Freitas Costa (26), of Pomona Road, was also put on probation for nine months and ordered to attend the Adapt course, which helps people deal with anger problems. He was also given 70 hours of community service.

Legal adviser Susie Sharpe said that the assault took place in Route des Quennevais on the evening of Saturday 9 September.

Following the incident, an emergency call was made to the police by the victim’s neighbour.

The Magistrate’s Court was told that the victim had collected the defendant from the Harbour after a day trip to France but when she went to drop him off he refused to get out of her car.

The woman then drove to the underground car park but when she stopped the car, Costa reached over and took the keys out the ignition.

He ran off towards a lift and she pursued him wanting her keys back. However, Miss Sharpe said that he punched the victim on the chin, knocking her glasses off. The court was told that she punched him back.

At one point he managed to get in the car and turn on the ignition. The court was told that she was scared he was going to drive off while he was intoxicated.

Miss Sharpe said the woman managed to get him out of the car and sheltered in it while Costa was punching the car windows. When he left the area, the woman went to her neighbour’s address.

Advocate Rebecca McNulty, defending, said that her client was not normally a heavy drinker and that his actions on that day were out of character.

In sentencing, Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said that it was concerning that Costa found himself so drunk after a day trip to France.

‘The incident was fairly extended and the car was damaged,’ he said.