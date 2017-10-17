'Drink-drivers' arrested after tip-offs from Islanders

At about 11.30 pm on 8 October a 61-year-old woman was arrested in St Ouen after her car was allegedly seen being driven erratically in St Peter.

Last Saturday, at about 10.20 pm, a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and failing to report an accident after his car was allegedly seen hitting another vehicle in Snow Hill car park.

And in the early hours of the following day a 34-year-old was arrested in St Clement after an Islander claimed he saw the man's car hitting a bollard.

All three were arrested and released on bail pending further inquiries.