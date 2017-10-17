Dog owner sentenced after beach altercation

Gareth Thomas (38), of Clos des Charmes, St Peter, was also fined £200 for allowing his dog to be off the lead on the beach at a time of day when dogs are banned from running free.

And he was ordered to pay £400 compensation to his victim.

Thomas, who admitted assault, became involved in an altercation with the woman on the afternoon of 8 May at La Pulente beach.

Dogs are supposed to be kept on a lead between 10.30 am and 6 pm from 1 May until 30 September.

Legal adviser Lauren Hallam said that the woman was walking her dog on a lead when it was approached by Thomas’ pet. She asked him: ‘Would you mind putting your dog on the lead?’

Ms Hallam said: ‘The defendant was ten metres away. He walked up very close to the victim and she felt intimidated. He started shouting “You f**king bitch,” and repeated that a number of occasions.’

The Magistrate’s Court was also told that he knocked her sunglasses out of her hand during the altercation.

Advocate Debbie Corbel, defending, submitted that in the basis-of-plea document agreed between defence and prosecution lawyers, it was accepted there was verbal aggression on both sides.

Advertising

She also submitted that it had been a ‘minor assault’ and that Thomas wished to apologise both to the court and the victim, as he knew his behaviour had been unacceptable.

In sentencing, Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘This started because the dog was off the lead, and had it not been, none of this would have happened. The language you used was unacceptable.’

However, he said that it was accepted that Thomas had hit the woman’s hand rather than her body.

‘I am concerned at your record as there was an incident where your anger was an issue earlier this year,’ added Mr Harris.