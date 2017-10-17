A haircut that’s designed to make a difference

Amy White had her long tresses cut recently to donate them to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides wigs made from real hair free of charge to children throughout the UK and Ireland.

She is also hoping to raise £700 to put towards the charity’s work in funding research into childhood cancers. This is the second time she has had her hair cut to help another child.

‘We heard about the charity three years ago and Amy had her hair first cut in 2014,’ her mother, Emma, said.

‘We chatted to Amy about it as her hair was very long and we just thought it would be nice as she has got lovely strawberry-blonde hair. And, as it was going to be cut, we thought it would be nice to donate her hair to help a child, as it would just have been thrown away.

‘In 2014 she had about 17 cm cut to send away and this time it was roughly about 32 cm.’

Amy spent the past three years growing her hair again, and even longer this time, to meet the charity’s requirements.

The Little Princess Trust was launched in 2006 by the parents of Hannah Tarplee, from Hereford, who died in 2005. Since then, the charity has given away more than 5,000 wigs to children that have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

The charity is also a fundraising body that works with the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group to fund research into childhood cancers.

Donated hair is cut and sent to the charity in a ponytail of at least 17 cm in length, but plaits are also acceptable. The trust particularly asks for donated hair to exceed 30 cm, as it can be made into longer wigs for girls.

Mrs White says that both she and her husband, Simon, are proud of their daughter’s efforts.

Their sentiments were echoed by Bal Deol of St George’s School, who said that pupils had been helping Amy to reach her fundraising target.

‘It is such a great thing for the family to think about the charity and they have been pushing people to sponsor her,’ she said. ‘The school is really proud of her.’