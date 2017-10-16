WATCH: Young scooter rider narrowly avoids being hit by bus

The footage shows the boy, believed to be aged about 11, speeding onto the road just feet in front of the bus. He then jumps onto the pavement as the driver hits the brakes.

Kate Anderson-Wiseman, a lawyer who captured the footage on her car's dash-cam on Friday evening as she was about to pull out from Norcott Road onto the busy Longueville Road, described the boy as 'very, very lucky'.

The 44-year-old, who can be heard screaming as the boy flew out in front of the junction, said: 'There was probably a car's distance between him and the bus.

'If the bus had been going just a little bit faster it would have hit him.'

Describing the incident, the mother of two said: 'I was waiting at the junction and I could see a cyclist in my rear view mirror. But I couldn't see the boy on the scooter – it was dark and he was wearing dark clothing. He wasn't wearing a helmet either.

'He came flying past my car from behind – he was rocketing along. He then went straight onto the main road and in front of the bus – that is why I screamed.'

editedVideo 13 10 2017 210720

The boy pulls out in front of the bus after seven seconds. Note: Date and time on footage incorrect