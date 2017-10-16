Skills Week gives Islanders a taste of different careers

The Gloucester Hall was filled on Friday and Saturday with skills demonstrations, interactive stands and opportunities to meet experts from a range of Jersey industries.

Other events during Skills Week included the launch of Skills Jersey and the Jersey Skills Strategy and briefings for States members and businesses.

Skills Jersey was set up by the Education Department bringing together Careers Jersey, Project Trident, Trackers and Student Finance as a ‘one-stop shop’ to connect education and skills to help meet the demands of the jobs market.

‘Skills Jersey will take what we currently do and raise it to a higher level,’ Education Minister Rob Bryans said.

‘We know that the key to a successful economy is a well-trained workforce so we are launching Skills Jersey to co-ordinate all the training we currently do and make sure it’s completely aligned with what businesses are looking for in their employees.

‘We need to be better connected and we need ongoing training for employees of all ages. This is vital for the future prosperity of Islanders and will ultimately make Jersey a better place to live and work.’

Education says that following last week’s events, Skills Jersey will be working to establish stronger links between schools, colleges, training organisations and businesses to achieve the aims of the Skills Strategy.

‘We commissioned the Skills Strategy to identify the gaps and created Skills Jersey to make sure those gaps are filled,’ Education’s operating officer Christine Walwyn said.