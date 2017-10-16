Saharan dust sends Jersey's sun a pinky orange

The mass of dust, whipped up by southerly winds associated with ex-Hurricane Ophelia, which is battering Ireland with gusts of up to 80 mph, began moving over the Channel Islands early this morning.

It has caused a hazy orange and pink sun and grainy sky.

The unusual sight has generated numerous comments on Facebook and Twitter.

Jersey Met has confirmed the most likely cause is dust raised in the Sahara desert.

Cirrostratus/altostratus cloud, possibly Saharan dust/forest fire dust causing the sun to appear as if behind ground-glass with orange hue. pic.twitter.com/miwj7sJXKe — Jersey Met (@Jersey_Met) October 16, 2017

The warm air dragged up by Ophelia also gave Jersey one of its mildest ever October nights on Sunday. During the night the temperature only dropped to 16.7°C – making it the warmest ever 15th October night and seventh warmest October minimum since records began.

The warm air is expected to move away today and it is due to become stormy later in the week, with gale-force winds.