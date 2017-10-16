Plane turns back after wildfire smoke causes concern

The aircraft returned to Guernsey 15 minutes into the flight. Passengers were then evacuated.

But after touching down, the airline was informed that other operators were reporting similar issues, and the smells were being caused by the smoke which had been carried up from Portugal by southerly winds.

An Aurigny spokesman said: 'Jersey Met Office has advised us that there have been unusual atmospheric conditions, as can be seen in the colour of the sky and sun.

'This phenomenon has been attributed to wildfires in Portugal and Spain, with smoke particles being carried over by ex-hurricane Ophelia.

'We understand that multiple airlines have reported a smoky smell being experienced whilst flying through the area.

'Our Bristol flight GR642 did return to Guernsey as a precaution, but this was before we received this information.

'We apologise to all passenger affected by the disruption.'