Motorist who drove on wrong side of the road fined £1,900

First offender Sureewan Davis (36), of Dicq Road, St Saviour, was seen following closely behind the other car and beeping her horn on Mont à la Brune, St Peter, on 11 June.

The Magistrate’s Court heard that at one point she drove beside the other vehicle and was on the wrong side of the road.

Initially, Davis was charged with dangerous driving but at the last court appearance Advocate Sue Pearmain, defending, said that her client was prepared to plead guilty to the lesser charge of careless driving.

The lawyer said the basis of the plea, which was accepted by prosecutors, was that Davis was ‘driving too close but not bumper to bumper’ and also not driving aggressively. The man driving the car did not want to give a statement to the police, the court heard.

Advocate Pearmain said that her client was a Thai national who managed a restaurant and had driven for about 20 years. She added that the defendant needed her driving licence to drive her two children around.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘The most serious part of this is when you pulled alongside the other vehicle. Fortunately there was no other traffic coming or it could have been very dangerous indeed.’