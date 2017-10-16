Man attacked ‘vulnerable victim’

Paul Stamford Hacquoil (46), of St John’s Road, was also ordered to complete 120 hours of community service and made the subject of a two-year restraining order stopping him from contacting the female victim.

He walked free from the Magistrate’s Court because he had already been held in custody for five weeks.

Hacquoil admitted assaulting the woman at a flat in St Helier on 8 September.

Legal adviser Susie Sharpe told the court that Hacquoil threw a plate and a bottle of sauce at the woman after an argument. He also grabbed her twice and verbally abused her. The woman suffered bruising and a one-inch tear on her right arm.

Hacquoil also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Parade Gardens on 22 August at 7.30 pm. Miss Sharpe said that the police received a call from the complainant saying that a man had taken his dog from him.

The police viewed CCTV footage of an incident in which Hacquoil pushed the victim to the ground and kicked his lower body twice. A woman also involved in the attack has already been sentenced for grave and criminal assault.

The defendant further admitted a breach of a binding-over order.

Advocate Olaf Blakeley, defending, said that Hacquoil had an alcohol problem. The lawyer said that his client was trying to refrain from drinking alcohol and urged the court to give his client one more chance.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said that when Hacquoil was not drinking he staid out of trouble.

‘From 2010 to 2016 there was nothing on the record, as you kept the drink under control,’ he told the defendant.

During sentencing, Mr Harris added that the female victim was caring for the defendant and was a vulnerable person.

‘I hope you are thoroughly ashamed of yourself,’ he said.