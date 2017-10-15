University students pick up degrees

The graduation ceremony took place at the St Helier Methodist Centre and was followed by a parade led by the Jersey Scout Band through town to The Royal Yacht for a drinks reception.

Of the pupils that graduated from University College Jersey, which is part of Highlands College, this year 40 per cent received first-class degrees.

The Lieutenant-Governor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, and Lady Dalton attended the ceremony, as well as Ben Bennett, head of higher education at the university, and representatives from the institution’s partner universities of Plymouth and London South Bank. The event was sponsored by MasonBreese.

Highlands College principal Steve Lewis said: ‘I would like to thank both Plymouth University and London South Bank University for their continued support in enabling us to have our own degree award ceremony. The degrees represent two or three years of committed study on the part of students, dedicated and supportive teaching from our lecturing staff, and the expert guidance and mentoring of employees of our employer partners that have provided work placements.

‘A wholehearted thank-you to our sponsor, MasonBreese, for their kind generosity and whose graduate training programmes offer a unique opportunity for fresh graduates to combine study and work-based learning with employment.’