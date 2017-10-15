Driver hit other car while three times over alcohol limit

Ann Barnes was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, made the subject of a six-month probation order and banned from driving for 30 months.

She committed the offence in the estate where she lives in Ruelle ès Ruaux, St Peter, at lunchtime on 30 August.

St Peter Centenier John Camara said that a neighbour watched as Barnes’s white Subaru hit her car while reversing out of a parking space.

‘The woman shouted “stop” and the driver came over to her,’ said the Centenier.

The Magistrate's Court heard that the defendant gave her name and address but no insurance details and then left the scene.

The complainant phoned the police as she smelt alcohol on the driver’s breath. The court heard that officers later went to Barnes’s home and although there was no answer at the door, the Subaru was outside and its bonnet was warm.

Barnes eventually answered the door and was arrested. The intoximeter reading was 105 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcg.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said the social inquiry report identified that Barnes had problems with alcohol.