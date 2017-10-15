Did you know fighter pilot from Grouville?

On 20 May 1940 Sergeant Richard Anderson was carrying out a convoy escort patrol over the Bristol Channel, off St David’s Head, south Wales, when his Hurricane’s engine caught fire and he was forced to bail out.

After landing in the sea, Sgt Anderson was rescued by a farmer called Bertie Griffiths from nearby Ramsey Island.

Former RAF serviceman and diver Steven Jones, who lives near the site of the crash, discovered the wrecked Hurricane in 1996.

He is now researching Sgt Anderson’s story and would like anyone who knew him to get in contact.

‘Though over 70 years have passed by since these events, descendants of Bertie Griffiths still live locally and have often wondered what became of the pilot,’ said Mr Jones.

‘Through my research, I have sadly found that Richard Anderson passed away in the 1990s and lived his last few years in the parish of Grouville, Jersey.

‘I’d be most grateful to hear from any of your readers who may have known Mr Anderson, or his family, to contact me with a view of furthering my research into this extraordinary wartime story.’

He added: ‘Bertie never received any recognition for this act from anyone. He even lent the pilot his jacket to keep warm because the sea is only 9°C in May – very cold.

‘The pilot was drifting into unconsciousness when he was rescued. If he had been left any longer, he would surely have died.’

Mr Jones can be contacted on his mobile number 07791 032019 or email at steven.jones375@ntlworld.com. His address is 4 Taicanol, Cwmafan, Port Talbot, South Wales SA12 9PN.