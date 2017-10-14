Motorist was too drunk to stand up

Fermin Claudio Freitas da Camara (30), of David Place, was told that his actions, as he drove around town streets while drunk, had put the public in danger.

It was his second prosecution for drink-driving and he was also banned from getting behind the wheel for 42 months.

The Magistrate's Court heard that the defendant was found sitting inside a white Daihatsu van on Mont Pinel, St Saviour, on the evening of 9 September, with the keys in the ignition.

Centenier Peter Garrett said that another driver had contacted the police at about 7.45 pm after seeing the Daihatsu being driven erratically.

The witness said that the van’s tyres ‘screeched’ as it turned into Chapel Lane at excessive speed and da Camara was seen drinking out of a large silver can.

The Centenier said that a female police officer had to hold him up against a wall so that he could be breath-tested, which took four attempts. At police headquarters, he was found to have 93 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcg.

Advocate Lucy Marks, defending, said that da Camara admitted he had drunk after work that day and had made the ‘foolish decision’ to drive into town.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said that the defendant had a conviction for the same offence, albeit at a lower level, three years ago.

He added that the fact there was no accident was ‘more from luck than judgment’ and that he could not avoid imposing a custodial sentence of three months.