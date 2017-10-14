Man guilty of possessing 100 Valium pills

Eddy Brian West (31), of Mount Bingham, committed the offence in Chestnut Court, Le Geyt Road, on 15 February, when he was caught with the 10 mg pills.

He also admitted three parking offences committed in town car parks and on a public road earlier in the year, for which he was fined £210.

Legal adviser Advocate Darry Robinson said that West was caught when officers attended two addresses to execute a warrant under the drugs law.

They found a small plastic money bag containing blue pills at his partner’s home address. The prosecutor said that West was convicted of possession of cannabis in 2009 and 2003.

The Magistrate’s Court heard that the defendant suffers from anxiety and long-term memory problems and Advocate Nick Le Quesne, defending, said that his client had fallen into a cycle of self-medication.

He said that West intended to take the tablets while he was awaiting an appointment at the memory clinic. The lawyer also told the court that West had returned to work as a plasterer and had recently moved in with his partner and children.

The Assistant Magistrate, Peter Harris, said that West had to understand that he would be back before the court and ‘at risk of a custodial sentence’ if he did not comply with the treatment order.

An order was made to destroy the drugs.