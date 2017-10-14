L’Horizon planning to build five-bed ‘up-market’ unit

La Rouse occupies a site between the beachside promenade and Route de la Baie, to the west of the L’Horizon Beach Hotel and Spa.

The hotel’s owners, Hand Picked Hotels Limited, have submitted an application to create a bespoke detached five-bedroom self-contained unit to its existing 106-bedrooms.

In the design statement accompanying the application, the applicant’s agent Riva Architects says the site was approved for redevelopment in 2010.

‘Following a review, the client has identified the preference for the creation of tourist accommodation that would operate as an extension to the services already provided at L’Horizon Beach Hotel and Spa,’ they write.

If approved, the development will comprise three floors starting with a basement sunk into the ground containing a cinema and gym/changing room – with a sauna – leading onto a sunken courtyard and a swimming pool beyond.

The ground floor would include a sitting room, kitchen and one bedroom. The remaining four bedrooms would be located on the first floor, with the master suite overlooking the beach. The area surrounding the building would comprise landscaped gardens, a sun terrace, garage and open parking spaces.

‘The proposed high-quality serviced accommodation unit for tourists, served from L’Horizon Hotel and located within a Tourist Destination Area, would provide a positive use in keeping with [Island Plan policy] that seeks to permit new tourist accommodation and support facilities in Tourism Destination Areas,’ the design statement reads.

‘While there is a theoretical loss of residential use, the site has not been used for this purpose for many years and the proposed creation of tourist accommodation would provide a positive use of an otherwise unused site.’