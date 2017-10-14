Fire service warning after mirror causes blaze

The blaze is believed to have started after the sun reflected off a make-up mirror sat on a window sill, setting alight some nearby textile material.

Firefighters were called to the property after a neighbour heard the smoke alarm next door and smelt burning. Two firefighters tackled the fire on the first floor of the house.

Jersey Fire have reported that the damage to the property was not too serious but they added that it was the early call from the neighbour which prevented the fire from spreading further through the house.

On their Facebook page, the Fire Service said: 'This time of year, when the sun is low in the sky, we would advise people to ensure that items such as magnifying mirrors aren't left in places where they maybe exposed to direct sun light.'