'Wet muffler' causes delays to Condor Rapide
CONDOR Rapide is running on reduced power after suffering technical issues.
The ferry, which operates between the Channel Islands and France, has problems with the wet muffler – a form of exhaust close to the water line – on the starboard outer main engine.
The operator's engineering team are currently working to fix the fault.
The ferry is likely to be delayed by between half an hour and an hour.
