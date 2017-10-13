Record-breaking warm weather for Jersey this weekend?

The mercury is likely to hit 21°C on Saturday and 22°C on Sunday, about 5°C to 6°C above average for the time of year.

And it could break records, with the current top temperature for 14 and 15 October standing at 21.1°C and 21.9°C respectively.

It will also be perfect weather for a late-season swim, as the sea temperature is still holding up at about 16.3°C.

Meanwhile, forecasters are monitoring the progress of Hurricane Ophelia, currently a category two hurricane thousands of miles out over the Atlantic.

The storm is expected to barrel towards Britain over the weekend, bringing near hurricane-force winds to Ireland on Monday.

Jersey Met forecaster Sharon Merren said: 'We are expecting a warm, dry southerly flow to develop over the Channel Islands during the weekend and we could see some records during that time.

'As we go into Monday we are expecting the winds to go to the south-west and a cold front will come down over the islands, brining an end to the warm weather. However, the timing of the front will impact on the temperatures.

'We are currently expecting it in the afternoon, so we could still make 21°C on Monday.'

She added: 'We are keeping an eye on Ophelia. At the moment it is south-west of the Azores and is due to move quickly north-east. Currently we are expecting it to pass to the west of Ireland on Monday as a deep low, although it could go a little bit further east.'