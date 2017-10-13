Guernseyman who compared downloading child abuse images to stamp collecting is jailed

Richard Forsey admitted possessing 568 indecent videos of children and 38 images. He also pleaded guilty to defrauding his employer, Guernsey Electricity, out of more than £130,000.

Jailing the 52-year-old for six years, judge Russell Finch described the offences of downloading indecent material as 'disgusting in all respects'.

Guernsey's Royal Court heard that Forsey, who was in charge of billings and collections for the utility company, defrauded the firm by channelling money from credit card refunds into his accounts.

The fraud offences were discovered during the investigation into the indecent pictures and videos.

Advocate Clare Tee, defending, said her client originally downloaded the sharing software for films and music and came across the indecent material by chance.

‘It became an addiction,’ she said.

The advocate asked the court to note that apart from a drink-driving conviction, her client had a clean record.

In police interview Forsey compared the videos and images to being like ‘stamp collecting’.