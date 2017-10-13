Fund to support Jersey produce

The money will come from the Economic and Productivity Growth Drawdown Provision – an £18.5 million fund which was set aside to support the Island’s economy between 2016 and 2019 – after a ministerial decision was signed by Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham.

The report accompanying the decision says that £125,000 will be set aside in both 2017 and 2018 to procure consultants and ‘provide additional resources’ for the trade, agriculture and fisheries portfolios.

It says: ‘Jersey has, along with the other Crown Dependencies, established with Her Majesty’s Government priorities for the negotiating strategy which includes trade, agriculture and fisheries. Agriculture and fisheries sectors and a range of associated trade issues will be directly affected by Brexit.

‘It should be noted that while there are significant opportunities for collaborating with Her Majesty’s Government, there is also a need for diplomatic handling to ensure that areas of potential conflict between Jersey and UK objectives are appropriately managed.

‘Funding will be used not only to enhance our reputation and ability to access markets but also to ensure our place in the multilateral trading system.’

Of the funding each year, £80,000 is due to be allocated to pay for additional staff in the agriculture and fisheries departments, £40,000 to research and consultancy fees and £5,000 to travel expenses.

The trade relationship between Jersey and the EU is governed by Protocol 3 of the UK’s 1973 Treaty of Accession with the then European Community. Protocol 3 will be rescinded, and the existing trade deals terminated, as a consequence of Brexit.