Ex-Islander jailed for 17½ years for child sex crimes

Kevin Giannoni – who is believed to be a former Le Rocquier student – used alcohol and cigarettes to lure teenage girls to his home and groomed his victims to the point where they regarded him as an ‘uncle’.

The 53-year-old’s abuse spanned eight years until one of his victims told her mother, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

He was jailed for 17½ years for eight counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, three counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act, one count of sexual assault and two counts of making indecent images of children. He denied the offences but was convicted by a jury.

Once at his home, Giannoni would sexually abuse the victims despite them rejecting his sexual advances.

Giannoni would allow the girls to drink and smoke, which their parents would not permit, give them ‘lessons’ in sex and threaten to tell their parents what they were doing at his home to control them.

Giannoni, who lived in Coseley, West Midlands, at the time of his arrest, had pictures of the girls naked on his computer, which were taken after he had plied them with alcohol.

Claire Nicholls, district crown prosecutor with the West Midlands Crown Prosecution Service’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: ‘Kevin Giannoni is a very dangerous and highly manipulative individual who preyed on young vulnerable teenage girls for his own sexual gratification.

‘He took advantage of the situations that the victims found themselves in and gave them alcohol and cigarettes and bought them gifts in order to carry out his crimes.

‘During these sexual assaults, the victims rejected his advances and refused to consent to his actions, yet he continued with his abuse over a period of nearly eight years.

‘I would like to praise the bravery of the victims in supporting this prosecution and their courage in helping us bring this dangerous sexual predator to justice.’