Ban for drink-driving student

Ellie Alexandra Gordon (20), of Les Chenolles, St Peter, was narrowly over the limit when she underwent a blood test at Police headquarters.

Centenier Peter Garrett told the court that at about 12.30 am on 11 August her silver VW Golf was stopped by police on the St Aubin’s Inner Road and she failed a roadside breath test.

A subsequent test showed that the defendant had 92 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, when the limit is 80 mg.

The Magistrate’s Court heard from Advocate Susan Pearmain, defending, that Gordon was a student at a university in England and, on the day in question, had received good news about exam results.

‘She had three or four glasses of champagne in the afternoon and a tin of beer in the evening. Because the breath test was borderline, the police arranged a blood test that she narrowly failed,’ she said.

The lawyer added that the defendant had made a ‘misjudgment’ by driving. She said there was no evidence of bad driving, her client was a first offender and she was co-operative with the police.

The court was told that Gordon could contribute to a fine, as she has worked as a waitress throughout the summer holidays, but she would need time to pay.

In sentencing, Relief Magistrate David Le Cornu said to Gordon: ‘Unfortunately for you, this was a very expensive celebration.’