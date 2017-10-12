New M&S opens in Liberty Wharf

The opening of the new store, which has created ten jobs, is the latest development at M&S Liberty Wharf, which introduced seven-day shopping and a new Home store earlier this year.

Stephen Forrester, managing director of Marks & Spencer, said: 'We’re delighted how well the new Foodhall sits within our Liberty Wharf complex.

'It’s a significant investment which has created ten new job roles and I know will provide a useful facility to nearby residents and workers newly located to the Waterfront area.

'St Helier customers will also now be able to conveniently shop for their favourite M&S food and drink on Sundays as well as the rest of the week.'