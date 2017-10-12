Fitness instructors strip off for a charity dance challenge

Cameron Elliott (23) and Tom Frame (24), owners of Physique Transformations, will form part of the dance troupe Utopia on Friday.

Utopia have previously brought a show promoted as The Chippendales meets Fifty Shades of Grey to Jersey.

The group of nine men have all had to learn to dance, while semi-naked, within weeks before they are due to perform at the Merton Hotel.

Tom and Cameron were challenged to take part in the event by professional dancer, Christophe Château, who says he intended to put them out of their comfort zone, while raising money for good causes.

They will dance alongside each other during Friday’s performance and the crowd will decide who wins by cheering the loudest. A percentage of the ticket sales will be donated to their chosen charities.

Tom has chosen to support Silkworth Lodge and Cameron is raising money for 34-year-old Laura Cafferty, who has terminal cancer.

The mum-of-one from Ireland has been told that she has two years to live and more than 78,000 euros has already been raised by her friends and family.

The money being raised will go towards helping her husband, Karl, who is finding it hard to work as a electrician full-time while he cares for his wife and daughter.

Cameron, who was a finalist in this year’s Pride of Jersey Customer Service of the Year award, said: ‘Laura is good friends with people I train with and they asked me if I would be able to raise the profile of her cause. We’re also going to be producing a winter calendar with some of the lads at the gym and all the proceeds will be donated to Laura.’

He added: ‘I’m excited about the show but I’m also a little bit nervous. It’s just something a little bit different.’

The Islander says he can dance a little bit as his fiancée is a professional dancer but he has had to learn different styles and be comfortable with wearing very few clothes.

He said: ‘It’s pushing me and Tom outside of our comfort zones. My fiancée hasn’t been teaching me how to strip.’

Utopia performed for the first time in May and gave a donation to Jersey Hospice Care. This year’s troupe only includes three of the original dancers.

Mr Château said: ‘This time we wanted to make it more challenging and show how hard the boys have to work – and having worked with both Cameron and Tom in the past, they seemed perfect for the challenge.

‘We do get guys auditioning who are keen to learn to dance but unfortunately their girlfriends are not keen, which of course is completely understandable when some of the costumes are very skimpy.’

Tickets for the show can only be purchased online before the event at utopiajsy.com and all guests must be over 18 years of age.