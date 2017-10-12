Advertising
Appeal after car driven erratically
THE police are appealing for information after a silver Mercedes was seen being driven erratically in St Peter’s Valley last Sunday.
The car was seen going through the valley from Bel Royal, heading towards St Mary/St Ouen at about 10.15 pm.
It veered across the road on several occasions, causing oncoming vehicles to swerve.
Anyone who saw the car or has any information is being asked to phone the police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
