Town indecent assault inquiry ongoing
A 37-YEAR-OLD man arrested on suspicion of indecently assaulting another man in a town street in April is still on police bail, the force has confirmed.
He was arrested on 17 May, several hours after the force issued images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their inquiries into the alleged indecent assault of a man in his 20s in the Belmont Road area in the early hours of 30 April.
The States police have today confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.
