Parishes to write to voters

Responding to a States question from Senator Paul Routier about improving disabled access to polling stations, St Clement Constable Len Norman, in his capacity as chairman of the Constables’ Committee, told the House of the plans for next May’s General Election.

He said a lot of information would be going out before the election – such as how and where people will be able to vote – to all parishioners on the electoral list.

Senator Routier was seeking assurances that all buildings intended to be used as polling stations – and for hustings meetings – in next year’s elections would be fully accessible to all electors and candidates with physical, sensory or health disabilities.

Mr Norman said that inclusive access to polling stations was a requirement of the Island’s Public Election Law.

‘The Constables have worked extremely hard over the decades to make polling stations accessible to as many people as possible,’ he said.

‘There will always be those who are unwell, or whose disability means they can’t leave their homes but the vast majority can get to their parish hall.’

For those for whom the journey on polling day was still impossible, he reminded Members that there were opportunities for them to cast their votes before the election day.

And that information would be included in the mailing to all electors before next May’s General Election.

He ended his response by inviting Senator Routier to a meeting of the Constable’s Committee to discuss his concerns to see if any further improvements could be made.