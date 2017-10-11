Nerina launches new album

The Brit Award and Ivor Novello-nominated artist, who is the host of the Jersey Evening Post’s annual Pride of Jersey Awards, began working on the record at the beginning of last year. She says it will have a ‘classic sound’.

Featuring ten tracks, Stay Lucky will be released on the singer’s independent label, Idaho Records, on Friday.

‘It’s really quite different to my previous material,’ said Nerina, who lives in London with her husband, fellow Islander Andy Chatterley. ‘I wasn’t expecting to make an album like this.

‘I started writing it in a very modern way and I thought it would be quite electric rock-based, but I found that it didn’t lend itself to that.

‘2016 was such a strange year – I think everybody found it a bit odd – and during that time I was listening to artists like Carole King and Bill Withers, so I decided I wanted to make something quite classic sounding.’

Stay Lucky was recorded with a live band and Nerina said that it includes a ‘good mix’ of ballads and ‘more up-tempo material’.

‘Michael Kiwanuka’s band are friends of mine so I brought them in the studio to cut the record live together,’ she explained. ‘There were nine of us in the band, including the strings, and the band will be doing my live shows with me too.’

Nerina said that she has concerts scheduled next month in London, Manchester and Glasgow, but is planning a bigger tour in the spring.

‘The album will be coming out across Europe, so I plan to do a few shows across Europe next year,’ she said. ‘But I’m not planning too many things, as I want to have a good work-life balance.

‘I’m hoping to do a concert in Jersey again next year, but I don’t want to come home every year because people will get bored!’