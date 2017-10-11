Fourth firm to bid for inter-island ferry service

The BachmannHR Group – a Guernsey-based offshore employment services firm – is to join Condor, Manche-Iles Express and Bumblebee Marine in tendering for the route.

Although details of the proposed operation have not yet been publicly announced, it is understood that Jersey and Guernsey States would underwrite the venture.

It is hoped the service – to run between Jersey, Guernsey and possibly Alderney – will operate daily during the summer next year.

Nick Saul, chief executive of the BachmannHR Group, said the company had many years’ experience in the marine industry, including providing crew, advice and expertise to many of the world’s leading shipping companies.

‘Only last year we were contacted by the States of Guernsey to provide assistance and solutions when Condor Liberation was restricted from operating due to regulatory issues.

‘Within our organisation we have a number of former ferry industry professionals with over 90 years’ combined experience. I alone have worked in the ferry sector for over 12 years, most recently running the ferry services from the mainland to the Orkney and Shetland Isles,’ he said.

The company supplies a number of ferry operators, including a major cross-Channel company.

Earlier this year a proposal to trial an inter-island ferry service during the summer collapsed when Guernsey’s States refused to underwrite the venture.