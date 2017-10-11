Final stage of valley path opened

St Mary Constable Juliette Gallichan got on her bike to open the last section of the path, which provides a safe route through the valley, starting at Tesson Chapel and finishing at Le Dimerie.

She was joined by Infrastructure Minster Eddie Noel, the Constable of St Peter John Refault and the Constable of St Lawrence Deidre Mezbourian.

The surface of the new path is mostly tarmac with some timber bridges, timber boardwalks and short sections of hogging. It links to bus stops, woodland paths and other cycle routes.

Deputy Noel said: ‘This is a great asset for Jersey, both in terms of providing a safer and easier route for pedestrians and cyclists, linking the south to the northern parishes but also for visitors and locals to enjoy the countryside as it is such a lovely area.’

The final phase from the duck pond to Quétivel Mill has been completed two months ahead of schedule with some minor works, signage and snagging continuing over the next four weeks.

Mr Refault said: ‘It’s a great asset to the three parishes it runs through.

‘Some parts of the path go inland, away from the road, which is particularly nice. As the path leaves St Peter towards St Mary, alongside the reservoir, you can’t even see the traffic at all.

‘It’s really quite spectacular down there.

‘I’m really pleased with how the Infrastructure Department has done the work.’