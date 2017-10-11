No charges to be brought following States credit card inquiry

The JEP revealed in August that a 'man in his 40s' was helping the States police with their inquires.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Law Officers' Department said: 'The Law Officers’ Department has reviewed the evidence provided to it by the States of Jersey Police in respect of alleged misuse of a States of Jersey credit card and decided that there is insufficient evidence to prosecute.'

Anyone found guilty of misusing a card can be jailed for up to ten years and fined.

Separately, an individual can face disciplinary action by the States.