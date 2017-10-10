Trainee doctor sentenced for injuring woman during sex

Philip Norman Richard Queree (37) was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years as well as being made the subject of a five-year restraining order preventing him from having any contact with the victim.

He was also ordered to pay £2,000 towards prosecution costs.

Following a trial in August, the Magistrate’s Court found that Queree had forcibly grabbed the victim’s breasts during sex after she had asked him not to do so. The couple had met through an online dating app and it was their second date.

In a written judgment, Magistrate Bridget Shaw said: ‘I am sure that Miss X withdrew consent for Queree to grab her breasts. Queree knew this but continued to do so forcefully, causing the complainant considerable pain. This was an assault.

'Queree touched a sexual and intimate part of her body in a sexual manner without her consent. Irrespective of her consent to other sexual conduct, I am sure that the touching was in circumstances of indecency and thus Queree is guilty of indecent assault.’

In sentencing, Mrs Shaw said that the sexual assault was ‘at the top of this court’s jurisdiction’.

‘This was a serious sexual assault. It is not the most serious sexual assault but it is not at the lower end of the scale,’ she said.

In deciding to put Queree on the Sex Offenders Register, she said: ‘I am concerned that you pose a risk of sexual harm to others.’

Advertising

Advocate David Steenson, defending, said that the case had ‘substantially ruined’ the defendant’s life. The lawyer said: ‘His life has gone from being an extremely promising one, from being a doctor, to being unemployed.’

He said the defendant, a first offender, was claiming income support and would now be living on £92 a week while staying at his parents’ home.

Advocate Steenson added: ‘Queree is in a parlous financial state, as he does not have a job. He has no savings. He has, essentially, been an academic most of his life... going forward, he has little chance of getting work in the medical field as a result of this conviction.’

The lawyer said a social inquiry report had concluded that there was a very low risk of the defendant reoffending at any future point. He also said that Queree intended to appeal against the conviction to the Royal Court.