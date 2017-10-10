States considering new student funding plans

Criticisms have been levelled at the States for not doing enough to help students attend university amid the spiralling costs of tuition fees.

Earlier this year, the Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel issued a highly critical report of the level of financial support available for higher education.

Island students cannot access the UK Student Loan Scheme but are entitled to apply for a grant of £1,500 per year through NatWest bank.

Treasury Minister Alan Maclean has confirmed that proposals are being considered and a final plan for higher education funding is likely to be brought before the States for debate before the end of November.

Jersey parents have previously told campaign group the Student Loan Support Group that they have had to sell assets, use their pension funds or remortgage their family homes to fund their children through university.

Chief Minister Ian Gorst confirmed that two proposals are being considered. He said: ‘It can’t be right, in an economy where we know that skills and our people are our most important resource, that people are making decisions not to go to university because they can’t afford it and the States should be partnering with them to help them.

‘That is not the only issue – we need to strengthen the degree and postgraduate offering in the Island, and there is a lot of work going into that. The Education Department are working with France to see if students can go there as well but we can’t have cost as a barrier for people going elsewhere to study a degree – it should always be a partnership.’

Education Minister Rod Bryans has said that he is taking the issue of student financing ‘very seriously’ and is in talks with an Island bank which has drafted possible loan models. He has also sent someone from the department to Caen, in Normandy, to see what is expected of Island students if they choose to pursue a free degree course at the city’s university.