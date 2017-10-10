Island participates in UK Hospice Care Week

Jersey Hospice Care is marking Hospice Care Week with a number of events and fundraising initiatives.

The theme for the week is ‘We Are Hospice Care’ and the local branch of the charity will be highlighting stories from their staff, volunteers, fundraisers and supporters throughout the campaign. They are encouraging members of the public to share their stories on social media by using the hashtag #WeAreHospiceCare.

Gail Caddell, director of palliative care at Jersey Hospice Care, said: ‘We are extremely proud to be Jersey’s hospice and Hospice Care Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the rich and varied contribution of everyone involved. We hope the public will join in the celebrations and help share more widely the many personal stories that make up hospice care.’

Throughout the week the campaign will be promoted in the charity’s two fundraising shops in St Helier and St Ouen. From Tuesday to Thursday staff will be in de Gruchy between 10 am and 2 pm answering questions about the charity. On Friday and Saturday the de Gruchy beauty department will be fundraising for the charity, selling cupcakes and holding a raffle.