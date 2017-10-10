Firefighters rescue runaway dog

Crew members donned dry suits and buoyancy aids as they scoured the coast for Felice, who was last seen clambering onto rocks on Tuesday morning after apparently realising she couldn't swim back to her owner.

She was eventually found 200 metres along the coast, having got one of her legs tangled in her harness.

According to firefighters, she suffered minor cuts but was otherwise unharmed.

Crew Commander Andy Gallie said that Felice's owner had initially tried to rescue the dog but aborted the attempt after realising she was putting herself in danger.

'It’s not uncommon for pet owners to put themselves at significant risk while attempting to rescue their pet. Fortunately, on this occasion Felice’s owner realised that calling Jersey Fire and Rescue was the safer option.'