Driver caused £2,000 damage

The driver, Ryan James Balyckyj (24), of Rouge Bouillon, was banned from driving for three months and fined £2,000 after he admitted driving without due care and attention.

St John Centenier John Woodward said on Thursday that the accident happened at about 1.30 am on 4 February on Grande Route de St Jean. When police arrived they found a white Honda Civic heavily damaged at the gates of a property.

The court heard that the car travelled a distance of 113 metres from the point of impact to its resting place and caused £1,986 worth of damage to a garden wall. He added that a passenger in the vehicle suffered a small cut to his left shoulder.

Advocate James Bell, defending, said that the car’s wheels lost traction and it mounted a hedge. In deciding to ban Balyckyj, Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘I cannot understand how the crash happened other than driver error. I put this into the top category of careless driving but fortunately the injuries caused were minor.’