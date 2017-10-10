Menu

Advertising

Driver caused £2,000 damage

News | Published:

A CAR that slid along a road on its side caused nearly £2,000 worth of damage to a garden wall, the Magistrate’s Court was told.

(19555402)

The driver, Ryan James Balyckyj (24), of Rouge Bouillon, was banned from driving for three months and fined £2,000 after he admitted driving without due care and attention.

St John Centenier John Woodward said on Thursday that the accident happened at about 1.30 am on 4 February on Grande Route de St Jean. When police arrived they found a white Honda Civic heavily damaged at the gates of a property.

The court heard that the car travelled a distance of 113 metres from the point of impact to its resting place and caused £1,986 worth of damage to a garden wall. He added that a passenger in the vehicle suffered a small cut to his left shoulder.

Advocate James Bell, defending, said that the car’s wheels lost traction and it mounted a hedge. In deciding to ban Balyckyj, Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘I cannot understand how the crash happened other than driver error. I put this into the top category of careless driving but fortunately the injuries caused were minor.’

News

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News