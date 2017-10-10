BREAKING: Ageing drug traffickers jailed for St Ouen's Bay smuggling plot

Christopher Munce (62), Alan Smith (61) Paul Wilson (62) and Keith Norris (54) were caught by Customs officers as they tried to land 26.177 kilograms of wrapped cannabis resin on St Ouen's Bay in a small dinghy.

The drugs, which were seized and are due to be destroyed, had a maximum street value of £523,500.

The dinghy was piloted by Smith, while Munce and Norris waited for him at Les Laveurs slip, opposite Jersey Pearl, and Wilson stayed on an offshore boat which was used to transport the cannabis from England.

Bailiff William Bailhache sentenced Smith, Munce and Norris each to five years in prison, while Wilson was jailed for four and a half years.