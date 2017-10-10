Beach weather in October... as 20°C heat is forecast this weekend

Following a changeable few weeks, Islanders may once again need to dig out the sun cream as the winds swing round to the south and drag up warm air from France.

The mercury is expected to hit 18°C on Thursday, 19°C on Friday before climbing into the lows 20s over the weekend.

But forecasters currently don't believe it will break the record for the 14/15 October, which stands at 21.1°C and 21.9°C respectively.

Jersey Met forecaster Adrienne Le Maistre said: 'It looks like the flow will back to the south towards the end of the week and this will pull up some warmer air from the Continent.

'There is a little bit of uncertainty over the amount of cloud, but at the moment it is looking like Saturday will be better than Sunday.

'The temperature is likely to reach 20°C, which is about four degrees above average, but it could go a little bit higher.'