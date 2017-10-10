11 years’ jail for man who ‘took a child’s innocence’

Paul Trevor Moore was convicted of six counts of procuring an act of gross indecency and four counts of indecent assault following a three-day Assize jury trial earlier this year.

The Superior Number, which only convenes for the most serious cases, heard this week that Moore had subjected his victim to a sustained period of abuse and had shown no remorse.

Moore continues to deny the allegations and claims that he is the victim of a miscarriage of justice, suggesting that the young girl’s mother had put her up to making the sexual abuse allegations.

The 37-year-old, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, was convicted by a jury of seven women and five men.

During the trial, Moore’s victim – who was abused from the age of three – gave evidence via video link.

The court heard, via a victim impact statement, that the girl’s mother was broken-hearted for her daughter and that ‘her childhood innocence has been taken’.

Crown Advocate Richard Pedley, prosecuting, said that a lengthy custodial sentence was inevitable due to the ‘removal of the child’s innocence and the abuse of a child’s natural trust for adults’.

However, Advocate Sarah Dale, defending, told the court that allegations were ‘wholeheartedly rejected’ by Moore. She asked the court to consider Moore’s multiple sclerosis when sentencing and said that a number of the aggravating features but forward by the prosecution could not be proved.

Delivering the court’s sentence, Commissioner Sir Michael Birt said: ‘In this case the Attorney General [Robert MacRae] has continued his process of asking the court to review sentencing levels on cases involving sexual assault of children.

‘The court takes a particularly serious view of procuring an act of gross indecency for oral sex.’

Moore was also placed on the Sexual Offenders’ Register for ten years and a restraining order was issued for ten years.

An NSPCC Jersey spokesman said: ‘Moore has been exposed as a sexual predator, who preyed on a vulnerable girl for his own sexual gratification.'