Probation breached by repeat offender

Paul David William Le Geyt (26), of Westlea Court, Rue Le Masurier, was told by Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris that he was ‘his own worst enemy’ and was likely to be given a custodial sentence, as he had breached the terms under which he had previously been sentenced.

Le Geyt admitted resisting arrest, obstructing a drugs search and malicious damage to two police cells. The offences were committed on 30 September in Seaton Place and on 1 October at police headquarters. The defendant was remanded in custody for two weeks until sentencing.

By committing the offences, the defendant was in breach of a nine-month probation order imposed on 21 September. Centenier David Webber said that Le Geyt had a long criminal record, and in the latest incident his behaviour at the police station had been ‘poor’.

He said that the incident began when a member of the public called police to report that Le Geyt was behaving strangely in Seaton Place.

The Centenier said that when police approached the defendant he ran away. When he was caught, Le Geyt put something in his mouth. The court heard that Le Geyt had swallowed a plastic box made for Tic Tac sweets, which was later passed and the contents of the box sent for analysis.

Advocate Lauren Glynn, defending, said that the probation order imposed on 21 September had not really had a chance to get going. She said that her client did attend an appointment with the authorities last week. The lawyer said that all of the offences were ‘at the low end of the scale in terms of seriousness’.

However, Mr Harris told Le Geyt: ‘When I sentenced you under two weeks ago I warned you that if you breached that order you would be looking at some custodial time that you owed. You are your own worst enemy, aren’t you?’

Although no details were given of his behaviour in custody, in explaining his actions, the defendant said: ‘I was treated like an animal and it cuts both ways – you then act like an animal.’

Only 11 days earlier Le Geyt had been sentenced for eight charges including screaming and shouting in a doctor’s surgery after he was refused a prescription for Valium.

He also had his licence endorsed for riding a moped without a driving licence, insurance or the consent of the owner. He was further ordered to pay £75 compensation to cover the cost of cleaning a police cell that he damaged on 9 August.