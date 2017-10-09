Menu

Overseas aid projects announced

NEXT year’s community work projects run by Jersey Overseas Aid will be in Tanzania, Mongolia and Lebanon, it has been announced.

Volunteers will be sent to the three countries to help carry out projects which could include helping to build a new school or medical centre.

The projects will be officially launched on Wednesday 18 October at St Paul’s Centre from 7.30 pm.

Anyone wishing to volunteer is invited to attend or visit the JOA’s website, joa.je, for more details.

JOA has been sending teams of Islanders to some of the world’s poorest countries since 1974. The work projects are seen as vital in helping to develop the communities they visit.

