Not attending community service results in ten extra hours of work

Scott Leonard Charles Furlong (32), of Le Marais, St Clement, was told that he was being given a last chance and that if there were any further breaches of any kind, then he would be brought back to court and sent to prison.

Furlong was ordered to complete 130 hours of community service as part of a sentence imposed in August after he admitted being behind the wheel of a car while he was twice the legal drink-drive limit.

The offence was committed in the Holme Grown car park on 22 July, when the defendant was in a white Renault Master van.

An intoximeter reading taken at police headquarters showed that Furlong had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcg.

In court this week, Grouville Centenier Anne Viney gave details of the breach and said that Furlong had not shown up for any community service work so far.

Magistrate Bridget Shaw said that he did not seem to have made any effort to turn up for community service.

‘He can turn up for work when he is earning money. There has to be an effort on his part to stay in touch with the community service unit and he has not made that effort,’ she said. Advocate Jane Grace, defending, said that Furlong had not received a letter from the community service team, as he had been living between two addresses.

She said that her client admitted that on one occasion he had not attended as he was hungover from the night before, had not had much sleep and was tired.

Mrs Shaw said: ‘I don’t think you have any good excuse for not attending. You are perfectly capable of hard work. However, I am prepared to give you one last chance and you must follow instructions to the letter. Can you let the Community Service Unit know [that] I want this returned to court if there are any breaches of any type.’